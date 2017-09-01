Bruce Dickinson announces UK book tour

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced a short UK personal appearance tour in support of his autobiography.

What Does This Button Do? is to be published via HarperCollins on October 18, and the three events take place around that date.

The £30 ticket price includes a hardback copy of the book plus a bottle of Maiden’s Trooper beer or a soft drink. Tickets go on sale at 9am today (September 1) via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

HarperCollins say: “In What Does This Button Do?, Bruce – a man who famously never gives interviews about his personal life – shares, for the first time, the most fascinating recollections, including his thirty years with Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realising his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer.

“Dickinson is so much more than the frontman of one of the biggest bands on the planet. A rock icon, a true renaissance man, Bruce has been, and remains, a man of legend.

“Bold, honest, intelligent and very entertaining, What Does This Button Do? is the long-awaited window into the life, heart and mind of one of our most adventurous and multifaceted sons.”

Dickinson last week announced a box set of his solo albums, which is released on October 27. Maiden recently completed their world tour in support of 16th album The Book Of Souls and they’re expected to return next year.

Oct 17: London Troxy – 7.30pm

Oct 20: Edinburgh Assembly Rooms – 7pm

Oct 22: Manchester Lowry – 2pm

Bruce Dickinson: I Knew I'd Joined A Great Band. I Knew I Could Make It Better