Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson to publish autobiography

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is to release his autobiography titled What Does This Button Do? later this year

It will be published via Harper Collins on October 18, with Dickinson writing parts of his memoir across seven A4 notebooks while the band were on their world tour in support of latest album The Book Of Souls.

A statement from the publisher reads: “A true polymath, Bruce is, or has been, an airline pilot and captain, an aviation entrepreneur, a beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist, radio presenter, TV actor and a world-class fencer.

“In What Does This Button Do?, Bruce shares, for the first time, the most fascinating recollections, including his 30 years with Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realising his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer.”

It continues: “Bold, honest, intelligent and very entertaining, What Does This Button Do? is the long-awaited window into the life, heart and mind of one of our most adventurous and multifaceted sons.”

The first print run of the UK hardback will feature black-sprayed edges. What Does This Button Do? is now available for pre-order.

Dickinson and Iron Maiden recently announced they had teamed up once again with Robinsons Brewery to release another branded beer – a Belgian-style beer titled Hallowed.

Dickinson's hand-written notes (Image: © Micaela Alcaino)

