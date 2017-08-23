Bruce Dickinson to release solo box set

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will re-release his six solo albums on vinyl and in a box set later this year, he’s confirmed.

The October 27 launch ties in with the publication of his autobiography What Does This Button Do?, which arrives on October 18.

Soloworks: The Vinyl Collection includes Tattooed Millionaire (1990), Balls To Picasso (1994), Skunkworks (1996), Accident Of Birth (1997), The Chemical Wedding (1998) and Tyranny Of Souls (2005).

A statement explains: “Bruce Dickinson’s six solo albums have been cut from the original masters for reissue on heavyweight, black 180g vinyl in artworked sleeves.

“Two of the titles, The Chemical Wedding and Tyranny Of Souls, are being made available for the first time ever on vinyl. The four previously available have been long out of print, with the latter two titles now expanded to double LPs for optimum sound.

“These albums are an essential part of Bruce’s story outside of Maiden and, more importantly, some of the most vital and absorbing metal albums of the last three decades. Revisit them now at maximum volume.”

The box set comes complete with a bonus double-sided poster, and the collection plus individual albums are all available for pre-order now.

Iron Maiden recently completed touring duties in support of 2015 album The Book Of Souls. Guitarist Dave Murray said in June that the band had no plans to slow down, and that fans should expect “some surprises” next year.

Bruce Dickinson: I Knew I'd Joined A Great Band. I Knew I Could Make It Better