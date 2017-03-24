Iron Maiden announce new vinyl reissues series

Iron Maiden have announced the next wave in their vinyl reissue series.

The band’s first eight records were relaunched in 2014 by Parlophone Records – with the label now confirming that studio albums No Prayer For The Dying, Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI, Brave New World, Dance Of Death, A Matter Of Life And Death and The Final Frontier, along with live offerings Rock In Rio, Death On The Road, Flight 666 and En Vivo! will come out on heavyweight vinyl from May.

Parlophone say: “Unlike the 1980’s reissues which were cut from the original analogue master tapes, the audio on these releases has been cut from the high resolution remasters of 2015 when the Maiden catalogue was digitally upgraded.

“They will be packaged in identical artwork to the initial vinyl releases.”

In addition, No Prayer For The Dying and Fear Of The Dark will be made available in a Collector’s Box which has been designed to house all 12 albums – and extra space for Iron Maiden’s most recent album The Book Of Souls.

The collection will roll out over a three month period. See dates and details below.

Iron Maiden will kick off the European leg of their The Book Of Souls tour next month.

May 19: No Prayer For The Dying, Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor and Virtual XI

June 23: Brave New World, Rock In Rio, Dance Of Death and A Matter Of Life And Death

July 21: Death On The Road, Flight 666, The Final Frontier and En Vivo!

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 24: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Apr 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3arena, Ireland

May 08: Manchester Arena, UK

May 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

