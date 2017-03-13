Six kids mime to Iron Maiden and kick maximum arse

Iron Maiden. Just saying the words out loud conjures images of rampant guitars, undead mascots and war machines. They’re one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time and unashamedly so, still fighting the good fight in denim and leather. It’s small wonder then that this dedication to defending the faith has trickled down to the littlest people.

In the below video, six kids perfectly emulate Iron Maiden’s stage personas, actions and abilities for a rendition of Ghost Of The Navigator. In what looks like a school talent show, the mini Maidens absolutely nail their performance, with “Bruce” specifically on point. And the guitarists flanking him aren’t just randomly air shredding, they’re obviously seriously inspired by Adrian Smith and co – complete with Steve Harris’ machine gun pose. Realistically, all that’s missing is some pyro and an Eddie to really nail it.

Hopefully the judges know what’s going on and just how much effort is going into the Maiden tribute. This isn’t just a bunch of kids randomly jumping around with guitars, it’s proof that when Maiden eventually hang up their boots they can just put a call in to get a younger replacement.

And if Mini Iron Maiden didn’t win this contest then it’s a bigger travesty than Jethro Tull beating Metallica at the Grammys.

