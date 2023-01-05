IQ's label signs UK alt-proggers Returned To The Earth

GEP – the label co-founded by IQ's Mike Holmes and InsideOut's Thomas Waber – announce they've signed British alt-proggers Returned To Earth. They'll reissue the band's fourth album, Fall Of The Watcher, on January 27 with new packaging.

"Fall Of The Watcher was written and recorded through 2019-2021 and reflects the world and my own experiences over this time," explains singer and guitarist Robin Peachey (pictured). "It was written as an album to be listened to from start to finish rather than a collection of individual songs and it covers personal loss, the pandemic and a commentary on the state of the world."

The album has been mastered by The Pineapple Thief's Steve Kitch and clearly shares some of The 'Thief's musical inspiration too.

Says Peachey, "My music is influenced by many styles but mainly between prog to alt-rock and my only real criteria is that the music is interesting and fits with the overall feel of the album. I like melody and emotion above virtuosity and I like songs to have the time to breathe and develop naturally."



Watch the lyric video for the title track below.

Fall Of The Watcher Tracklisting

1 Fall Of The Watcher

2. White Room

3. Drowning

4. Sacrificed In Vain

5. Lack Of Information

6. April Sky