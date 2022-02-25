IQ repress Archive Collection due to popular demand

UK prog rockers IQ have announced that they will be re-pressing their recently released box set The Archive Collection 2003-2017 due to unprecedented demand.

"We were all really surprised at how quickly the Archive Collection artbook sold – I think it took less than two weeks to sell out," guitarist Mike Holmes tells Prog. "As soon as it was gone we started to hear from people that they’d just missed being able to order it, or didn’t know about it until it was too late. This means that now if they want to complete their IQ collection they’ve got to pay huge amounts for it via a reseller – it was seen recently on eBay for £170!

"We’re really not liking this, so we went ahead and had some more pressed. We’ve finally taken delivery and it’s now back in the online store at the original price of £65.”

The deluxe 12 disc collector’s item is presented in a 12” x 12” format hardback art book with 52 full colour pages and represents ‘an alternative history of IQ’. The package features rare live material, new songs unavailable elsewhere, demos, radical remixes, work-in-progress performances, studio outtakes, three complete concerts and even a full-length Christmas album.

Included are:

IQ20 (2 x CD)

Frequency Tour CD Disc 1

Frequency Tour CD Disc 2

Re:Mixed

IQ30 (2 x CD)

The Road Of Bonus

Live on the Road of Bones (2 x CD)

Tales From a Dark Christmas

An exclusive Blu-ray disc featuring the Subterranea and IQ30 shows in HD video, two previously unreleased complete concerts. an exclusive Blu-ray Disc featuring the Subterranea and IQ30 shows in HD video, two previously unreleased complete concerts.

Get The Archive Collection 2003-2017.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine .