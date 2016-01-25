IQ, Magic Pie, RPWL for Summer’s End

IQ, Magic Pie and RPWL have been named as headliners for the 12th edition of the Summer’s End prog festival.

It’s the first time since its inception that the full lineup has been revealed at the same time. It also features Damenek – Guy Manning‘s latest project – Karnataka and Ghost Community, among others.

Summer’s End once again takes place at the Drill Hall in Chepstow, Wales, from September 30 to October 2. And ticket prices have been frozen at last year’s rates of £115 for Hero, £100 for Sponsor and £80 for standard access.

Organisers say: “Day tickets and day splits will be announced soon. Remember that the festival sold out last year – so early purchasing is recommended.”

Tickets are on sale now. Magic Pie return to the bill after being forced to drop out last year, to be replaced by The Enid.

Summers End 2016 lineup

IQ

Magic Pie

RPWL

Knight Area

Karnataka

Seven Steps To The Green Door

Strangefish

Damanek featuring Guy Manning

Sylvium

Ghost Community

Tiger Moth Tales (full band)

Firefly Burning