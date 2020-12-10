IQ announce new live Blu-ray release

IQ have announced that they will release a new live Blu-ray. Live Like This will feature the two live streams the band aired earlier this year in the absence of live dates - Show Of Resistance and Ever Live.

"After many requests to release the recent live stream videos we’ve put together a new Blu-ray featuring both the Show Of Resistance and Ever Live shows in HD," the band say. "The Bluray comes in a six-panel Blu-ray sized card sleeve (no plastic!) with a four-page booklet and all new artwork from Tony Lythgoe. We’ve kept the price as low as we could (£12) because, you know… and don’t miss the Easter eggs!

IQ also take their famed Christmas show online this weekend. It'll be a screening of a 2011 Subterranea concert on Saturday evening.

"In place of the postponed Christmas gigs this year IQ will be hosting an online Christmas Bash where we’ll be ‘live’ streaming another previously unseen show on 12th December (the planned night of the Dutch Christmas Bash)," they add. "This time we’ll be showing the entire Subterranea concert from the IQ30 weekend in 2011, and the idea is to create, as much as possible, a live gig atmosphere.

"To this end the doors will open at 19:30 and we’ll have half an hour of ‘walk-in’ music before the gig where the band will be around to talk to everyone in the chat room. Showtime at 20:00, then after the show we’ll have a ’See you in the bar’ event to chat further, groove mildly with DJ Large Marge and sink a few G&Ts… Get those glow sticks ready and hope to see you all there!"

Watch the live stream.

Pre-order Live Like This.

(Image credit: IQ)

IQ: Live Like This



A Show of Resistance’

Alampandria

Sacred Sound

Shallow Bay

From The Outside In

Stay Down

The Last Human Gateway

Frequency

For Another Lifetime

The Road Of Bones

A Missile

Further Away

Ten Million Demons

Subterranea

Ever Live

Intro/The Darkest Hour

Fading Senses

Leap of Faith

Came Down

Further Away

Out of Nowhere

Extras

The Wake, Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, 24th January 2020