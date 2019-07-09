IQ announce new album title and reveal artwork

Long-standing UK prog rockers IQ have announced their new album.

Resistance will be released through GEP this September. It;'s been produc ed bu guitarist Mike Holmes and engineered by Rob Aubrey. The follow-up to 2014's The Road Of Bones will be released as a 2CD set, with the additional disc "featuring tracks that didn’t quite fit the atmosphere of disc one". You can see Tony Lythgoe's new artwork below.

“This has been an interesting album to work on - years of talking about it and putting down all the different ideas in demo form, and then a frantic period of trying to finish it for the scheduled release date," Holmes tells Prog. "It would have been quite easy to put out ‘The Road of Bones Part 2’ but it felt a bit different this time and we just let the music dictate to us the kind of album it should be.

"Again we had so much stuff kicking around when we were putting the running order together that we decided to do a second disc with the tunes that didn’t quite gel with the atmosphere of disc one. We did this before with The Road Of Bones and it proved to be really popular. We’re now coming round to thinking that the material on disc two is so strong that we should maybe make it an official double album. I have to say its quite liberating writing for an extended release - the extra time allows you to give the music room to breath and evolve which feels more organic, at least in my head it does. As a result there’s two 20 minute tracks on the second disc…”

IQ will play a special Resistance warm-up show at London's Islington Assembly Hall on September 7. Tickets are priced from £27.50 and are available here.

The full tracklisting for Resistance is:

Disc 1

A Missile

Stay Down

Rise

A Shallow Bay

If Anything

For Another Lifetime

Disc 2

The Great Spirit Way

Fire And Security

Perfect Space

Fallout