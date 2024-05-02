IQ announce four-disc The IQ Weekender 2024 box set

UK prog rockers IQ have announced they have a brand new 'Archive Collection' release, The IQ Weekender 2024, available for pre-order now.

The four-disc set was recorded at the band's own weekend event at the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburgc in Germany in February this year, during which the band performed all of 2004's Dark Matter album, which they recently reissued as part of their ongoing coloured vinyl campaign. IQ had preceded the Germany shows with a weekend in January at The Met in Bury.

"We came up with the idea of the Archive Collection CDs quite a few years ago as an ‘official bootleg’ series to help the band survive financially – it makes a massive difference to be able to afford rehearsals, travel, studio time and to be able to invest in new equipment for the band," explains guitarist Mike Holmes.

"It’s a bit like a ‘patreon’ type thing except people don’t have to commit to an ongoing subscription – you just buy what you want and get a rather collectible live album out of it. The fact that we played the whole of the Dark Matter album to celebrate its 20th anniversary made these shows ideal for the Archive Collection."

The IQ Weekender 2024 is available to pre-order now with an estimated estimated shipping time 3 – 4 weeks.

(Image credit: GEP)

IQ: The IQ Weekender 2024

Disc 1

1. Intro/The Narrow Margin

2. From The Outside In

3. Fading Senses

4. Failsafe

5. Stay Down

6. Subterranea

Disc 2

1. Rise

2. Leap of Faith

3. Closer

4. The Road of Bones

5. The Seventh House

6. Frequency

7. Ten Million Demons

Disc 3

1. Intro/Sacred Sound

2. Red Dust Shadow

3. You Never Will

4. Born Brilliant

5. Harvest Of Souls

6. No Love Lost

Disc 4

1. The Magic Roundabout

2. Rise

3. Guiding Light

4. Last Remains (Malagonia)

5. Shallow Bay

6. The Road of Bones

7. Headlong

8. Human Nature

9. The Last Human Gateway (Middle Section)