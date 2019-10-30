IO Earth announce last show of 2019

UK prog rockers IO Earth have announced their final show of 2019. The Birmingham septet will play The Hare & Hounds in Kings Heath on Sunday 15th December, where the band's new drummer Tim Wilson will make his live debut with the band.

“We have not played in Birmingham since our IO Earth extravaganza in 2018," guitarist and vocalist Dave Cureton tells Prog. "We are lucky to play all over the world but there is always something special about playing in our home town, also it will be our new drummer Tim Wilson's first UK show with the band.”

Support on the evening comes from UK prog metallers Hekz. “Those boys are a really talented band and play with a lot of energy. They will definitely get our IO Earth family warmed up and ready for an awesome party," adds keyboard player Adam Gough.

IO Earth will then enter the studio in 2020 to begin work on their fifth and sixth albums.

Tickets for the Christmas show are priced at £15 and are available here.