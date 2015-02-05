INXS guitarist severs finger in boating accident

INXS guitarist Tim Farriss may never play again after severing his finger in a freak accident.

The 57-year-old’s finger was ripped off after he caught his hand on a winch aboard his boat in Sydney, Australia, last month. The ring finger on his left hand was severed in the incident and he has gone through two surgeries in an attempt to reattach it.

Despite the operations, he has been left with permanent damage to his hand, according to News.com.au.

In an email to his bandmates he wrote: “I don’t know if I will be able to play properly again.”

INXS manager Chris Murphy says Farriss is undergoing physiotherapy and adds: “He is getting the best possible care and we hope with time he will regain movement in his finger. This was a terrible accident, we are all here to support him.”

Farriss thanked fans for their messages on Facebook, saying: “Thank you all, I’m feeling the love and it’s really helping me get through this nightmare.”

The guitarist is a founding member of INXS. The band officially retired in 2012. Their frontman Michael Hutchence took his own life in 1997, and the band later worked with a number of guests vocalists.