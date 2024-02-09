Introducing new Nordic folk artist Kati Rán

Dutch Nordic folk pioneer Kati Rán has announced that she has signed to Finnish label Svart Records, and she will release her second album SÁLA on May 24.

Thus far Rán has been known for her work on the Netflix’s television series Vikings: Valhalla, films and work for video games and has performed live with the likes of Wardruna and Myrkur. SÁLA features guest appearance from members of Heilung, Sígur Rós, Gaahl, Napalm Death's Mitch Harris and more. You can watch a short documentary about the upcoing album, which was recorded in a barn in Húsafell, Iceland, from Rán below.

"For me, signing to Svart Records was the most natural next step," says Rán. "Collaborating and releasing my music with Svart’s long-standing expertise in bringing out amazing artists and vinyl for true music connoisseurs, I’m grateful to be able to bring my audience a beautiful, elevated experience to enjoy my new Nordic Dark folk album SÁLA.

"Together with Jaani Peuhu (Swallow The Sun, IANAI, Lord Of The Lost, Hallatar) and Christopher Juul (Heilung), my new album has been tenuously crafted and produced and is curated by my many years of writing, researching, and traveling the Northern landscapes, taking on board with me incredible artists, sounds, and musicians to breathe the Nordic soul into the heart of this album."

"I’m looking forward to opening the floodgates to SÁLA with the release of the first single and opening track “Stone Pillars on the 23rd of February. It embraces our most vulnerable side, questions our mind, and attempts to resurrect or reposition ourselves through spinning with the Fates. It dips right into the heart of things.”

SÁLA will be available on special vinyl editions in gold, transparent smoke, and black as well as digipack CD.

Pre-order SÁLA.