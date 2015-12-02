Intervals stream The Shape Of Colour in full

Intervals have streamed second album The Shape Of Colour in full ahead of its release.
The follow-up to 2014 debut A Voice Within – which features a new instrumental lineup – arrives on December 4.
The band previously premiered Fable with TeamRock.
Mainman Aaron Marshall said last month: “2015 started out as the hardest year of my life. Between coping with heart surgery and the impending shift in Intervals’ personnel, I was in a dark place.
“Looking back, this is how I felt. After pouring everything I am into this new record, I can honestly say that the end result is, in fact, the opposite.”
The Shape Of Colour is available for pre-order.
The Shape Of Color tracklist
- I’m Awake
- Sure Shot
- fable
- Sweet Tooth
- Black Box
- Slight Of Hand
- Meridian
- Libra