Intervals stream The Shape Of Colour in full

Intervals have streamed second album The Shape Of Colour in full ahead of its release.

The follow-up to 2014 debut A Voice Within – which features a new instrumental lineup – arrives on December 4.

The band previously premiered Fable with TeamRock.

Mainman Aaron Marshall said last month: “2015 started out as the hardest year of my life. Between coping with heart surgery and the impending shift in Intervals’ personnel, I was in a dark place.

“Looking back, this is how I felt. After pouring everything I am into this new record, I can honestly say that the end result is, in fact, the opposite.”

The Shape Of Colour is available for pre-order.

The Shape Of Color tracklist