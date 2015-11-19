Intervals premiere Fable stream

Intervals have premiered their track Fable with TeamRock, from upcoming album The Shape Of Colour.

The Canadians’ second record is an all-instrumental work after guitarist and composer Aaron Marshall found himself the only remaining member from the previous lineup.

Fable features a guest appearance by BadBadNotGood saxophonist Leland Whitty.

Marshall tells TeamRock: “The main theme almost feels like you could picture a flute or even bagpipes playing it. The song is also a perpetual exploration and juxtaposition of two varying time feels, which sort of creates a journey.

“When the bridge began to shape up, I knew I wanted to feature another instrument – and I’d been looking for an opportunity to feature the saxophone for some time. Leland served the tune perfectly and said exactly what needed to be said in the piece.”

The Shape Of Colour is released on December 4, and it’s available for pre-order now.