Intervals stream I’m Awake

Intervals have launched a stream of latest single I’m Awake.

It’s taken from the Canadians’ second album The Shape Of Colour, to be released on December 4.

Guitarist and compose Aaron Marshall rebuilt the band after the acrimonious departure of singer Mike Semensky led to the rest of the lineup bowing out. He decided to continue without vocals, in a three-piece lineup featuring Protest The Hero bassist Cameron McLellan and drummer Travis Orbin.

Marshall tells RedBull.com: “The tune means a lot to me for many reasons. This year actually began with a pretty heavy surgery for me. When I came to, this riff was rolling around in my head. I tend to instinctually vibe off of stuff like that, so I knew I had to go with it.”

The Shape Of Colour is available for pre-order now.

