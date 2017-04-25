InTechnicolour release hilarious table tennis video for Doomer

Brighton-based sludgers Intechnicolour have released their new video for Doomer, set at the King Of Ping table tennis championship. Full of bright colours and impressive facial hair, it’s a fun-filled insight into the power of the paddle.

“There wasn’t much thought behind the video other than that we wanted to create something more light-hearted than the norm for our genre of music,” Tobie Anderson tells Metal Hammer, “so we got a good group of our close friends together and hit the tables of ping and pong.

“Lyrically it’s sort of a cryptic journey into getting older,” he continues. “The lyrics are about waking up one day and realising you’re no longer 19, and that the world is getting scarier as you age. It’s about having a partner you can trust in, to help munch through whatever else life serves you next.”

Doomer is available to download now, via Bandcamp.

InTechnicolour are touring Europe with The Physics House Band at the following dates:

May 7: Sunbird Records, Darwen, UK

May 8: The Hug And Pint, Glasgow, UK

May 9: The Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

May 10: The Fleece, Bristol, UK

May 11: The Haunt, Brighton, UK

May 12: Kamio, London, UK

May 13: De Spieghel, Groeningen, NL

May 15: Schokoladen, Berlin, DE

May 17: BajKazyl, Brno, CZ

May 18: Underdogs Ballroom, Prague, CZ

May 20: A4, Bratislava, SK

