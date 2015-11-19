Inglorious release Until I Die video

Inglorious have released a video for their track Until I Die exclusively with Classic Rock.

It’s taken from the UK outfit’s self-titled debut album, out on February 19 via Frontiers Records Srl.

Queen’s Brian May has given frontman Nathan James, bassist Colin Parkinson, drummer Phil Beaver and guitarists Will Taylor and Andreas Zata Eriksson his seal of approval after hearing some of the band’s material.

He says: “You guys really do look like a potent young Deep Purple but with a new slant – very classic! And the musicianship is stunning. Good luck with it all – I’m sure you will do great. Amazing vocals, by the way.”

Inglorious is available for pre-order, with those buying ahead of launch getting Until I Die and Breakaway instantly. They’ll head out on the road across the UK early next year with The Winery Dogs before three headline dates.

Inglorious tracklist

Until I Die Breakaway High Flying Gypsy Holy Water Warning Bleed For You Girl Got A Gun You’re Mine Inglorious Wake Unaware

Inglorious 2016 UK tour

Jan 31: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (With The Winery Dogs)

Feb 02: Bristol O2 Academy (With The Winery Dogs)

Feb 04: Manchester O2 Ritz (With The Winery Dogs)

Feb 05: Birmingham O2 Institute2 (With The Winery Dogs)

Feb 21: London Islington Assembly Hall

Feb 24: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Feb 25: Derby The Flowerpot