Industry heavyweights Raw Power Management announce scholarship to support new talent in the music business

International rock/metal/punk management company Raw Power – who guide the careers of Bring Me The Horizon, Bullet For My Valentine, Refused, At The Drive-In and more - have launched a scholarship to support new faces in the music industry.

The Raw Power Management Craig Jennings Scholarship in Creative Music Business has been launched in association with The Notting Hill Academy of Music and Rose Bruford, and the individual who is awarded the scholarship will be given the opportunity to study Creative Music Business (Raw Power and Relentless Records).

A synopsis of the course, which is a full-time, nine month undertaking, and would normally cost £9,250, offers those who are “serious about working in the music industry” an opportunity to learn “the skills to become a Record Label Manager, Streaming Manager, Artist Manager, Tour Manager, Booking Agent, Publicist.”

“Get connected and get into the music industry in just nine months,” it promises.



“You will study and learn, everything you need to now about: The Music Industry Today, Starting a Business, Live Streaming, Digital, Events, Starting your Career, Developing & Marketing Artists and Products.”

Raw Power CEO Craig Jennings says, “I am very excited to announce my Raw Power Scholarship with the Notting Hill Academy of Music. I have always supported and worked with up and coming talent in the UK, and this scholarship offers a great opportunity for one very lucky winner.”

A post shared by Raw Power (@rawpowermanagement) A photo posted by on

Interested parties can apply here.