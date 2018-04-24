Incubus announce UK and European tour

Incubus have announced that they’ll play live dates in the UK and Europe later this year.

They’ll kick off the run of 16 shows at the Pukkelpop Festival in Belgium on August 17 and wrap up at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin on September 11.

The band say: “To our friends in Europe! We are coming to see you later this year when we embark on our 2018 European headline tour! Cant wait to see you all soon!”

Frontman Brandon Boyd, guitarist Mike Einziger, drummer Jose Pasillas II, keyboardist Chris Kilmore and bassist Ben Kenney, have lined up the tour in support of their latest album 8, which was released in April last year via Island Records.

Incubus will head out on tour prior to their European dates across the US from later this month. Find a full list of dates below.

Incubus 2018 tour dates

Apr 28: Panama City Beach Sandjam Music Festival, FL

May 04: West Palm Beach Sunfest, FL

May 05: Memphis Beale Street Festival, TN

May 06: Concord Charlotte Motor Speedway, NC

May 25: Napa Valley Bottlerock Music Gestival, CA

May 31: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Jun 01: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Jun 02: Cincinnati Bunbury Music Festival, OH

Jul 07: Anchorage Moose’s Tooth Pub, AK

Jul 08: Anchorage Moose’s Tooth Pub, AK

Jul 10: Spokane Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA

Jul 12: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 13: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Jul 14: Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Aug 17: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Aug 18: Utrecht Tivolo Vredenurg, Netherlands

Aug 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Aug 21: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Aug 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Aug 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Aug 28: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Aug 29: Vienna Open Air, Austria

Aug 31: Treviso Home Festival, Italy

Sep 01: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Sep 02: Paris Olympia, France

Sep 04: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Sep 06: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Sep 08: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Sep 10: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Sep 11: Dublin Bord gais Energy Theatre, Ireland

Sep 14-16: Del Mar Kaaboo Festival, CA

Sep 29-30: Asbury Park Sea Hear Now Festival, NJ

Oct 13-14: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 13: San Bernardino Glen Helen Amphitheatre, CA