Incite stream Oppression in full

Incite have made their album Oppression available to stream.

The record will be released on April 22 and will be available via iTunes, Amazon or Bandcamp.

Vocalist Richie Cavalera says: “This is an album full of aggression, frustration and pure energy. From beginning to end, you get a constant metal feel that’s organic and crushing. We put a lot of hard work into it and hope everyone enjoys what we have created.”

The band are currently touring North America with Devildriver, Holy Grail and Hemlock.

Incite Oppression tracklist

Never Surrender Lost Reality Stangnant No Remorse Oppression Life’s Disease Forced Into Life Worst Of Me I Want It All Silenced

Apr 27: Las Vegas Vinyl Las Vegas, NV

Apr 28: Salt Lake City Metro Bar, UT (with Holy Grail)

Apr 29: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Apr 30: Seattle Studio 7, WA

May 01: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

May 03: Grand Junction Mesa Theater, CO

May 05: Kansas City The Riot Room, MO

May 06: Milwaukee Rave / Eagles Club, WI

May 07: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 09: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 10: Nashville Exit/In, TN

May 11: Grand Rapids The Stache, MI

May 13: Tulsa Downtown Lounge, OK (with Holy Grail)

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY (Incite headline show)

Jun 09: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT (Incite headline show)

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT (Incite headline show)

Jun 13: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Jun 14: St. Louis Fubar, MO

Jun 16: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jun 17: Window Rock Window Rock Sports Center, AZ

Jun 18: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA