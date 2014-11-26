In This Moment unveil 1st UK headline tour

In This Moment will deliver their first UK headline tour in February and March next year, they’ve confirmed.

Maria Brink and co are on the road to support fourth album Black Widow, released earlier this month via Atlantic.

She recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Blood: “It’s about finding the weakness inside and turning it into strength. It’s about being reborn, setting yourself free and realising the balance in everything – the dark and the light.”

Guitarist Chris Howarth says of the tour: “We can’t believe it’s actually happening. This is the first time we’ve been able to bring a headline show to our fans in the UK and Europe.

“And this isn’t just any show – we are bringing you the Black Widow Tour. Get ready to be infected!”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (November 28) via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Feb 28: Glasgow Garage

Mar 01: Leeds Metropolitan University

Mar 02: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 04: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Mar 05: London Koko