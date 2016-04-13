In This Moment release The Fighter video

In This Moment have released a video for their track The Fighter.

The song originally appeared on 2014 album Black Widow, with the promo directed by photographer Jeremy Saffer along with lead singer Maria Brink.

Brink says: “I’m really excited for everyone to see The Fighter music video. I decided to do a stripped down, intimate video to go with the nature and the meaning of the song.

“I wanted to show everybody a more vulnerable side of myself and take out all the bells and whistles.

“This song is about rising to our fullest power and overcoming tragedy. I hope everybody enjoys it and special thanks to Jeremy Saffer for collaborating with me on this.”

In This Moment head out on tour next month for shows across Europe and North America, including dates with Rob Zombie and Korn, and Sunflower Dead.

May 14: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

May 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

May 16: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

May 18: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

May 19: Zurich Extra Limmothaus, Switzerland

May 20: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

May 22: Groningen oosterpoort, Netherlands

May 23: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 25: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

May 26: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

May 27: Manchester Academy, UK

May 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jun 17: Sioux City Awesome Biker Nights, IA

Jun 19: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Jun 21: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Jun 22: Midland La Hacienda Event Center, TX

Jun 24: Abilene Civic Center, TX

Jun 25: El Paso Speaking Rock Ent. Center, TX

Jun 27: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheatre, TX

Jun 29: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Jun 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jul 01: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jul 03: North Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Jul 05: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA (with Sunflower Dead)

Jul 06: Raleigh The Ritz, NC (with Sunflower Dead)

Jul 08: Norfolk The NorVa, VA (with Sunflower Dead)

Jul 09: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV (with Sunflower Dead)

Jul 10: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Jul 12: Peoria Limelight Eventplex, IL

Jul 14: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 18: Casper Events Center, WY

Jul 19: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Jul 26: Boise Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Resort, NV (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Aug 03: Spring Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Aug 06: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 12: Sturgis Easyriders Saloon, SD

Aug 13: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Aug 14: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 16: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Aug 17: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Aug 19: Columbus Express Live, OH (with Sunflower Dead)

Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theater, CT (with Rob Zombie & Korn)

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA