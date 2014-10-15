In This Moment detail Black Widow

Black Widow have revealed the 13 tracks that feature on upcoming album Black Widow.

It launches on November 17 via Atlantic Records – and they’ll head out on a 35-date US tour which gets underway at Knotfest, California on October 25.

The album features a guest appearance from Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody who is returning the favour done by In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink when she sang on 5FDP track Anywhere But Here.

The New York group recently released a video for a single, Sick Like Me, which Brink said showed off her twisted side.

She revealed: “It’s about embracing more of these things in me that I used to keep inside – and they’re a little bit twisted and a little bit wrong.”

