In This Moment embrace their twisted side

In This Moment singer Maria Brink says single Sick Like Me shows her twisted side.

And she reveals the track uncovers emotions she usually keeps private.

She tells The Pulse Of Radio: “It’s about embracing more of these things in me that I used to keep inside – and they’re a little bit twisted and a little bit wrong. When you find another person who really knows who you are and they find all of these things I would consider flaws in myself – they find that beautiful and they’re the things that make me who I am.”

The New York group release fifth album Black Widow on November 17. It’s their first album on Atlantic Records after leaving Century Media.

Brink continues: “Black Widow is definitely the darker part of me. This album is about finding the weakness inside and turning it into strength. It’s about being reborn, setting yourself free and realising the balance in everything — the dark and the light.

“I think people will embrace its diversity and hearing different sides of us they haven’t experienced yet.”

Earlier this year Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody confirmed plans to guest Black Widow. He’ll return the favour done by Maria Brink when she sang on 5FDP track Anywhere But Here, which appeared on The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell Volume 1 last year.

In This Moment take to the road in the US later this month, with support from Starset, Twelve Foot Ninja, and 3 Pill Morning.