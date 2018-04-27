In This Moment and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford team up in Black Wedding video

In This Moment have released a video for their track Black Wedding starring Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

The song appears on Maria Brink and co’s latest album Ritual, which launched in July 2017 via Atlantic/Roadrunner Records.

Speaking last year about the collaboration with Halford, In This Moment guitarist Chris Howorth told Metal Wani: “Maria was doing the lyrics – and it’s almost like a duet, but she’s singing to herself with the mother and the priest and we’re like, ‘Rob Halford IS the priest! He would be the coolest dude ever to have on this song.’

“A couple of years ago, he actually expressed interest in our band and came to see us. It blew our minds completely. We became friends with him from that point.

“He’s been super influential to us and when we were doing the song, Maria was, like, ‘I’m going to see if Rob’s interested’ and he jumped right on it. It’s so cool to have him on this song with us.”

In This Moment are currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe this summer for a run of dates, including a set at the UK’s Download festival. Find a full list of their shows below.

