Former In Flames singer's royalties fight

Former In Flames singer Henke Forss says he's been fighting for 10 years to claim his rights to songs he co-wrote.

Forss sang on the band’s 1995 EP Subterranean but says he’s been cut out of royalties.

This week, In Flames guitarist Bjorn Gelotte told EMP Rock Invasion he was unaware of Forss’ battle for recognition – but added that the band have worked with countless collaborators down the years.

He said: “Stuff like this happens all the time. Because in the past In Flames wasn’t really a band, it was more of a project. And if you know our history, you know that we had a couple of different singers. Henke Forss, I don’t know where he was from, but he was another singer.

“It was all a big inbred circus in Gothenburg. And so, members come and go, and some people are content with what they did, and some are not.”

In response, Forss tells Blabbermouth: “I’m not surprised Bjorn doesn’t realise up on his high horse that I’ve been trying to claim my rights for the songs I co-wrote for over 10 years.

“Due to shifty record company CEOs and misleading advice from various people, nothing has really happened until recently when I saw that In Flames once again made a re-release of Subterranean.

“Anyone in the music business is painfully aware aware that four death metal songs – which, in my case, I co-wrote – won’t make anyone financially set for life. It just boils down to right and wrong.”