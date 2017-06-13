In Flames & Five Finger Death Punch to tour UK and Europe

In Flames and Five Finger Death Punch have announced a UK and European tour which will take place later this year.

The shows are planned to get under way at Gothenburg’s Scandinavium on November 16 and wrap up with a set at London’s Wembley Arena on December 21. Of Mice & Men will also play on selected dates.

In Flames’ vocalist Anders Friden says: “We’ve been lucky to play for so many Jesterheads around the world this year and can’t think of a better way to end 2017 than touring Europe with Five Finger Death Punch. We’ll see you soon Jesterheads and Knuckleheads. It’s going to be a tour to remember.”

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory adds: “We are currently playing all the European festivals and are having an amazing time. As these massive crowds are singing along every word of the lyrics, it feels like Europe is truly becoming the second home of Five Finger Death Punch.

“We can’t wait to come back this autumn and especially with In Flames which is one of my favourite bands. This will be something special to see.”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am GMT on Friday, June 16.

News of the tour comes after Five Finger Death Punch’s chaotic show in the Netherlands on Monday night, which saw them play a shortened set because of infighting between frontman Ivan Moody and the rest of the band.

The performance also saw Moody tell the crowd that the show would be his last with Five Finger Death Punch.

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

