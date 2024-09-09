Imagine Dragons announce UK and European stadium shows as part of their 2025 Loom tour

Imagine Dragons have shared their plans to tour Europe in summer 2025.

The Las Vegas band will be touring their current album Loom, described by Classic Rock magazine as "syncopated lightweight pop, as if selected by algorithms for mass consumption". The tour will launch at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich on May 31, and carry on through to July 26, when Dan Reynolds' band will drop the curtain on their summer in Europe with a show at Tottenham's stadium in north London.



Tickets go on sale on September 13, with a presale available to Mastercard holders from September 11. Fans can also sign up to a Universal Records mailing list for an 'artist pre-sale' on September 10.

Imagine Dragons UK and Europe Loom tour 2025

May 31: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 03: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jun 05: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 09: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Budapest Puskas Arena, Hungary

Jun 18: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy

Jun 21: Naples Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Italy

Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio da Luz, Portugal

Jun 28: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 01: Barcelona Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Spain

Jul 03: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 05: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 09: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Holland

Jul 12: Werchter Werchter Boutique, Belgium

Jul 14: Copenhagen Refshaleøen, Denmark

Jul 16: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 18: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 21: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

Jul 23: Lille Stade Pierre Mauroy, France

Jul 26: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Earlier this year, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian criticised Imagine Dragons for ignoring his concerns about the band performing in Baku, Azerbaijan, which the singer said would be seen as an endorsement of the country's authoritarian President Ilham Aliyev.



Tankian stated: “I don't respect them as human beings. Fuck their art, they're not good human beings, as far as I'm concerned. If you are that blind to justice that you will go play a show in a country that's starving another country, illegally, according to the International Court of Justice, according to what Amnesty International is saying, what Human Rights Watch is saying… If you still go and play that country, I don't know what to say about you as a fucking human being... I have zero respect for those guys.”



Defending his band's decision, Dan Reynolds told Rolling Stone, “There’s corrupt leaders and warmongers all over the world, and where do you draw the line?”



Quoting Reynolds’ rhetorical question in a subsequent Instagram post, Tankian responded, “Respectfully, I draw the line at ethnic cleansing and genocide.”