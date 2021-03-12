Imagine Dragons release new songs Cutthroat and Follow You

Imagine Dragons have shared two new songs, Cutthroat and Follow You, their first new material since 2018.

The songs follow up the band's most recent release Origins, and the track Cutthroat was recorded with legendary producer Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studio in Malibu. The band have also released accompanying lyric videos for the tracks, which you can watch below.

Frontman Dan Reynolds says of the new songs: “It took walking away from everything to find a lot more clarity and happiness.”

It's unclear as yet whether these tracks will be included on a new album.