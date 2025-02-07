"It was a show none of us will forget." If you're still devastated about missing Imagine Dragons on their Loom world tour, dry your eyes: a film of their orchestra-enhanced show at LA's iconic Hollywood Bowl is coming soon to a cinema near you

A film documenting the final North American show on Imagine Dragons' LOOM world tour is to be screened in cinemas worldwide next month.



Imagine Dragons: Live From the Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra) documents the Las Vegas band's show with the LA Film Orchestra at the iconic Los Angeles venue on October 27 last year , the closing night of a four-night stand which saw the quartet play to more than 67.00 fans. The two-hour concert film will be screened around the world on March 26 and 29,via Trafalgar Releasing.



“We’re pretty bad at self-reflection and celebrating big moments, to be honest," the band's manager Mac Reynolds (brother of vocalist Dan Reynolds), told Pollstar following the show. "It’s something about the hunger and drive you get from being a poor scrappy artist for so long before you break. You’re always thinking about what comes next. But I can honestly say this was a rare moment where we sat and really soaked in what a special thing it was to have four shows at the Hollywood Bowl and finish them in such a beautiful one-night celebration with an orchestra. It was a show none of us will forget anytime soon.”



"The power of Imagine Dragons in connecting with multi-generational fans across the globe is in their music and lyrics that offer hope, understanding and inclusion,” says Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing’s senior vice president of programming and content acquisitions.



“The magical capture from the Hollywood Bowl with symphonic arrangement of composer Inon Zur and the LA Film Orchestra offers a new backdrop to share their iconic hits across the globe in a unique special performance. Music connects us all and Imagine Dragons is masterful in doing so."



Tickets for Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra) go on sale on Wednesday, February 12, here.

Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (With The LA Film Orchestra) - 'Fire In These Hills' - YouTube Watch On