Ihsahn teams up with Jonas Renkse on new song Contorted Moments

Norwegian prog metaller Ihsahn has streamed a brand new song, Contorted Moments, featuring Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, which you can listen to below.

Contorted Moments is taken from a brand new three-track EP, Fascination Street Sessions, which will be released through Candlelight Records on March 24. The EP is a result of a new collaboration between Ihsahn with producer/engineer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy, Powerwolf) and the URM Academy's online educational program for music production.

"I've been working with Jens and his team for mixing and mastering for over a decade, but this course spans from pre-production to final master, so I wrote some demos and had Jens be involved from the very start," says Ihsahn.

Katatonia's Renkse also recorded guest vocals to the song Dom Andra, a cover of a track by Swedish band KENT, while Ihsahn's long-time drummer Tobias Ørnes Andersen and keyboardist Øystein Aadland, who as well as playing keyboard throughout adds vocals for the track The Observer.



Throughout the whole experience the URM Academy team captured everything on video with Jens Bogren adding commentary to the production techniques used, with detail on mic placements, preamps, drumhead tunings, sharing his methodology and drilling down into what goes into a recording such as this.

"The idea was to capture high end recordings of real instruments in great rooms, and we had an amazing setup for drums, guitars, bass and even a vintage Hammond organ with Leslie, Wurlitzer, Rhodes etc, recorded through Fender combos and analogue pedals," Ihashn continues.



"This was an amazing experience, and very educational, as I love everything related to music production. Both the Fascination Street and URM teams were incredible, and I believe everyone involved had a great time, in spite of 14–16 hour workdays. I'm very happy with how everything came together and for those interested in the technical aspects of how it was made, there will be a thorough course coming soon at URM Academy.”

Pre-save Fascination Street Sessions.