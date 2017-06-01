Iggy Pop, Josh Homme movie coming to cinemas

Iggy Pop and Joshe Homme’s collaborative album Post Pop Depression is the subject of documentary movie American Valhalla, which is to hit cinemas later this year.

And after Pop’s comments last year that it might have been his last-ever studio project, publicity material for the film goes on to describe it as his “final album.”

Post Pop Depression, released last year, received positive reviews and a Grammy nomination. It was recorded in secret with Homme as producer and co-writer, with a band including Queens Of The Stone Age’s Dean Fertita and the Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders.

Distributors More2Screen say: “Directed by Andreas Neumann and Joshua Homme, American Valhalla tells the story of an unlikely musical collaboration between two mavericks of American rock. The film follows the recording of Iggy’s final album Post Pop Depression in the California desert, well as the explosive tour that builds to a crowning performance at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

“Featuring stunning cinematography and intimate access, American Valhalla reveals the growth of an intense bond between the musicians, who have taken to heart the mantra: ‘You risk nothing, you gain nothing.’”

Screening details for the 81-minute feature will be confirmed via More2Screen.

Post-Pop progression: What's next for Iggy Pop?