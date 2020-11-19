If you‘ve ever fancied owning a kitchen sink signed by Tool, we have good news

A stainless-steel kitchen sink signed by Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey is among the items due to go under the hammer next week in Los Angeles to raise funds for the late Ronnie James Dio’s Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

The sink will be included in the upcoming Icons & Idols: Trilogy Rock 'N' Roll Auction, conducted by Julien's Auctions live in Beverly Hills and online on December 2 at 6pm UK time / 10 am Pacific time.

Beyond this bespoke kitchen unit, a number of collectable guitars will feature in the auction, including a limited-edition Les Paul style electric guitar by ASG that is part of a limited series of 30 featuring the artwork from Dio’s debut album Holy Diver.

Also included in the collection are guitars signed by Slash, Avenged Sevenfold, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Lita Ford, John 5 and Motörhead, plus a Jackson Chris Broderick signature model soloist electric guitar played on stage by Broderick with his former band Megadeth, and a Schecter Omen Solo 6 electric guitar signed by 15 musicians including Eddie Money and members of Dio, Quiet Riot and Buckcherry. Collections of vintage Fleetwood Mac and Beatles memorabilia will also be included in the auction.

All items are available for viewing in the online catalogue. Dio Cancer Fund auction items are found on pages 250-261.

As previously reported, guitars owned by the late Eddie Van Halen and Nirvana’s late frontman Kurt Cobain are also set to feature in the Icons & Idols: Trilogy Rock 'N' Roll Auction.