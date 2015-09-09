Iced Earth Jon sells guitars to fund studio plan

Iced Earth mainman Jon Schaffer is selling off a large chunk of his personal guitar collection to fund a new studio for the band.

Up for sale are a range of valuable instruments, including a $10,000 2001 Gibson Les Paul ‘59 Reissue. All guitars have been owned and used by Schaffer and come with a documented letter.

Schaffer hopes to raise enough money to build a headquarters for Iced Earth, which will include a recording facility for all of the group’s future work.

Schaffer says: “I’m selling a few guitars that have been on various recordings as well as some that were bought for my personal collection. We need to raise a large amount of money to complete the vision of our new headquarters and begin this new chapter in the band’s march to independence, to thrive in the ever-changing music business.

“There are some pretty killer guitars in the collection, so I urge die-hard fans, and guitar collectors alike, to go to Carter Vintage Guitars and see what’s there.”

The items can be viewed at the Carter Vintage website.

Earlier this year, Schaffer said the band were due to start work on an album as he had fully recovered from his 2014 surgery to repair a long-standing problem in his neck.