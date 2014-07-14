Iced Earth Jon's surgery a success

Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer will be back in action within a few months after undergoing neck surgery.

The guitarist has struggled with continued pain from a neck injury he sustained almost 20 years ago.

And when doctors insisted he went under the knife last month, Iced Earth were forced to cancel a string of festival and headline dates.

In an update on Facebook, Schaffer says: “I’m writing to let you know that I made it through the surgery and am steadily on the road to recovery. The surgeon informed us that everything went smooth during the operation and that I should be back in action within a few months.

“Thank you all very much for your support, you truly are the best fans any band could ask for.”

Schaffer previously said he had sought out treatment to get him through the band’s recent Worldwide Plagues tour but that he needed surgery to resolve the issue long term.