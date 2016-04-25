Iced Earth to tour Europe with Ensiferum, Kataklysm and Unearth

Iced Earth will tour Europe in December with Ensiferum, Kataklysm and Unearth, they’ve confirmed.

The MTV Headbangers Ball trip features dates in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Organisers say the tour, will “embody the cutting edge and timeless essence of pure fucking metal” – just like the TV show it’s named after.

Iced Earth mainman Jon Schaffer recently announced that the band’s new studio and headquarters, Independence Hall, was nearing completion, after he sold some of his equipment to fund its development.

He also listed some working titles for tracks set to appear on the band’s 12th album The Judas Goat, including New Dawn, Incorruptible, Beware The Judas Goat, Unbroken/Unbeaten, Universal Truth, Seven Headed Whore and The Great Heathen Army.

Iced Earth, Ensiferum, Kataklysm, Unearth: MTV Headbangers Ball European tour 2016

Dec 01: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Dec 02: Oberhausen RMM, Germany

Dec 03: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Dec 04: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Dec 06: London Electric Brixton, UK

Dec 07: Paris Bataclan, France

Dec 08: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Dec 09: Geiselwind Christmashbash, Germany

Dec 10: Giessen Hessenhallen, Germany

Dec 11: Torhout De Mast, Belgium

Dec 13: Prattein Z7, Switzerland

Dec 14: Prattein Z7, Switzerland

Dec 15: Stuttgart LKA, Germany

Dec 16: Wien Arena, Austria

Dec 17: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 18: Zlin Euronics, Czech Republic