Ice Nine Kills are curating their own horror convention

Horror-fanatics/metal band Ice Nine Kills have announced that they will be curating their very own horror convention.

The inaugural event, titled The Silver Scream Con, will take place in Ice Nine Kills’ home state of Massachusetts from August 26 until August 28.

Silver Scream Con will welcome a host of iconic figures from the genre, including Kane Hodder (who played Jason from Friday the 13th), Nick Castle (the actor behind the original Michael Myers from John Carptenter's Halloween), Skeet Ulrich (Scream, The Craft, Riverdale), James Jude Courtney (who played Michael Myers from Halloween 2018, Halloween Kills & Halloween Ends), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4 + 5, Hatchet, Rob Zombie’s’ Halloween 1 + 2), Twiztid and Spencer Charnas.

On top of these guest appearances, the weekend will promise exclusive photo ops, celebrity signings, discussion panels, 'scary-oke' and an intimate live show from the band themselves.

Speaking of the convention, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas says: “The Silver Scream Con will bring horror fanatics and INK fans from all over the world together to celebrate their love of on- screen slaughter. This is the chance for our loyal psychos to not only interact with the band, but to meet the incredible stars of the very films that our music pays tribute to.”

Tickets for Silver Screen Con are on sale now on the event's website.