Ice Nine Kills are curating their own horror convention

By ( ) published

Ice Nine Kills are to launch The Silver Scream Con, a horror convention celebrating all things dark and spooky for film fanatics and metal fans

Ice Nine Kills
(Image credit: Press)

Horror-fanatics/metal band Ice Nine Kills have announced that they will be curating their very own horror convention.

The inaugural event, titled The Silver Scream Con, will take place in Ice Nine Kills’ home state of Massachusetts from August 26 until August 28.

Silver Scream Con will welcome a host of iconic figures from the genre, including Kane Hodder (who played Jason from Friday the 13th), Nick Castle (the actor behind the original Michael Myers from John Carptenter's Halloween), Skeet Ulrich (Scream, The Craft, Riverdale), James Jude Courtney (who played Michael Myers from Halloween 2018, Halloween Kills & Halloween Ends), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4 + 5, Hatchet, Rob Zombie’s’ Halloween 1 + 2), Twiztid and Spencer Charnas.

On top of these guest appearances, the weekend will promise exclusive photo ops, celebrity signings, discussion panels, 'scary-oke' and an intimate live show from the band themselves.

Speaking of the convention, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas says: “The Silver Scream Con will bring horror fanatics and INK fans from all over the world together to celebrate their love of on- screen slaughter. This is the chance for our loyal psychos to not only interact with the band, but to meet the incredible stars of the very films that our music pays tribute to.”

Tickets for Silver Screen Con are on sale now on the event's website.

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  