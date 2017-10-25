Ian Gillan collection set for November launch

A new compilation featuring the work of Ian Gillan will be released on November 17.
Titled The Voice Of Deep Purple: The Gillan Years, the collection will span three CDs and feature The Ian Gillan Band’s 1977’s Scarabus, along with Gillan’s 1988 record Accidentally On Purpose and 1990’s Naked Thunder.
Along with the three albums, five bonus tracks will also be included: Smoke On The Water, Black Night, Restless, Child In Time and Woman From Tokyo. An interview with the vocalist during Gillan’s Japanese tour will also feature.
Find the cover art and full tracklist below.
Deep Purple will release a limited edition gold version of their latest studio album InFinite on November 3, which includes the previously unreleased live set recorded at this year’s Hellfest.
They’ll then hit the road across the UK in November on The Long Goodbye tour.
The Voice Of Deep Purple: The Gillan Years tracklist
CD1
- Gut Reaction
- Talking To You
- No Good Luck
- Nothing But The Best
- Loving On Borrowed Time
- Sweet Lolita
- Nothing To Lose
- Moonshine
- Long And Lonely Ride
- Love Gun
- No More Cane On The Brazo
- Smoke On The Water (Bonus Track)
- Black Night (Bonus Track)
CD2
- Scarabus
- Exhausted
- Poor Boy Hero
- Mercury High
- Pre-Release
- Slags To Bitches
- Apathy
- Mad Elaine
- Country Lights
- Fool’s Mate
- Child In Time (Bonus Track)
- Woman From Tokyo (Bonus Track)
CD3
- Clouds And Rain
- Evil Eye
- She Took My Breath Away
- Dislocated
- Via Miami
- I Can’t Dance To That
- Can’t Believe You Wanna Leave
- Lonely Avenue
- Telephone Box
- I Thought No
- Cayman Island
- The Purple People Eater
- Chet
- Restless (Bonus Track)
- Interview - Ian Gillan - Japanese Tour (Bonus)
Deep Purple The Long Goodbye UK tour
Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Nov 18: Manchester Arena
Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Nov 23: London O2