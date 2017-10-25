Ian Gillan collection set for November launch

A new compilation featuring the work of Ian Gillan will be released on November 17.

Titled The Voice Of Deep Purple: The Gillan Years, the collection will span three CDs and feature The Ian Gillan Band’s 1977’s Scarabus, along with Gillan’s 1988 record Accidentally On Purpose and 1990’s Naked Thunder.

Along with the three albums, five bonus tracks will also be included: Smoke On The Water, Black Night, Restless, Child In Time and Woman From Tokyo. An interview with the vocalist during Gillan’s Japanese tour will also feature.

Find the cover art and full tracklist below.

Deep Purple will release a limited edition gold version of their latest studio album InFinite on November 3, which includes the previously unreleased live set recorded at this year’s Hellfest.

They’ll then hit the road across the UK in November on The Long Goodbye tour.

The Voice Of Deep Purple: The Gillan Years tracklist

CD1

Gut Reaction Talking To You No Good Luck Nothing But The Best Loving On Borrowed Time Sweet Lolita Nothing To Lose Moonshine Long And Lonely Ride Love Gun No More Cane On The Brazo Smoke On The Water (Bonus Track) Black Night (Bonus Track)

CD2

Scarabus Exhausted Poor Boy Hero Mercury High Pre-Release Slags To Bitches Apathy Mad Elaine Country Lights Fool’s Mate Child In Time (Bonus Track) Woman From Tokyo (Bonus Track)

CD3

Clouds And Rain Evil Eye She Took My Breath Away Dislocated Via Miami I Can’t Dance To That Can’t Believe You Wanna Leave Lonely Avenue Telephone Box I Thought No Cayman Island The Purple People Eater Chet Restless (Bonus Track) Interview - Ian Gillan - Japanese Tour (Bonus)

Deep Purple The Long Goodbye UK tour

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London O2

