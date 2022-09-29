Ian Anderson Plays Orchestral Jethro Tull to get vinyl release for very first time

Ian Anderson's 2005 live album, Ian Anderson Plays Orchestral Jethro Tull, is to be be reissued on vinyl for the very time, through Warners on November 18.

The album was originally released on CD and DVD in 2005, and recorded at Mannheim's Rosengarten during Anderson's tour of the same name which he undertook between 2004 and 2006.

“The core band who play with me on these concerts are chosen for their skills in varied musical disciplines," Anderson told the press at the time of the original concerts. "They have to cover, not only the different styles and nuances of any of my and Jethro Tull’s music over the many years, but also need to have a good understanding of the complete workings of the orchestral settings we employ.

"The various orchestras with whom I have played since 2001 all have their separate personalities. Some have worked in the whacky world of 'crossover' classics with people like me before. Some have not and thus face a musical interrogation at rehearsal as we discovery our mutual strengths and failings.

"But the whole point is to revel in the little tensions, to explore and exploit the skills and excellence of playing and try ultimately not to get too picky about phrasing and timing when the performance depends on heart, soul and mutual support."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Warners)

Ian Anderson: Ian Anderson Plays Orchestral Jethro Tull

Record One

Side One:

1. Eurology

2. Calliandra Shade

3. Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day

4. Up The Pool

5. We Five (Three) Kings

6. Life Is A Long Song

7. In The Grip Of Stronger Stuff

Side Two:

1. Wond’ring Aloud

2. Griminelli’s Lament

3. Cheap Day Return

4. Mother Goose

5. Bourée

6. Boris Dancing

7. Living In The Past

Record Two

Side One:

1. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

2. My God

3. Aqualung

Side Two:

1. Pavane

2. Budapest

3. Locomotive Breath