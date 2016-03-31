Iamthemorning stream Lighthouse in full

Iamthemorning have issued a stream of their latest album Lighthouse.
Gleb Kolyadin and vocalist Marjana Semkina will release the record on April 1 via Kscope.
The duo said of the album: “Lighthouse is a rich and eclectic album, with echoes of classical music, the Canterbury scene, northern folk, jazz and electronic sounds.
“Featuring a story of the progression of mental illness, the album takes the listener through the stages with the story’s central character, her attempts to fight it, temporal remission leading to a final breakdown.
“Lyrically, the works and lives of Virginia Woolf and Sylvia Plath inspire the album.”
Iamthemorning Lighthouse tracklist
- I Came Before the Water (pt. I)
- Too Many Years
- Clear Clearer
- Sleeping Pills
- Libretto Horror
- Lighthouse (feat. Mariusz Duda)
- Harmony
- Matches
- Belighted
- Chalk And Coal
- I Came Before the Water (pt. II)
- Post Scriptum