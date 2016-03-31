Trending

Iamthemorning stream Lighthouse in full

Russian duo Iamthemorning stream latest album Lighthouse in full ahead of official release

Iamthemorning have issued a stream of their latest album Lighthouse.

Gleb Kolyadin and vocalist Marjana Semkina will release the record on April 1 via Kscope.

The duo said of the album: “Lighthouse is a rich and eclectic album, with echoes of classical music, the Canterbury scene, northern folk, jazz and electronic sounds.

“Featuring a story of the progression of mental illness, the album takes the listener through the stages with the story’s central character, her attempts to fight it, temporal remission leading to a final breakdown.

“Lyrically, the works and lives of Virginia Woolf and Sylvia Plath inspire the album.”

Iamthemorning Lighthouse tracklist

  1. I Came Before the Water (pt. I)
  2. Too Many Years
  3. Clear Clearer
  4. Sleeping Pills
  5. Libretto Horror
  6. Lighthouse (feat. Mariusz Duda)
  7. Harmony
  8. Matches
  9. Belighted
  10. Chalk And Coal
  11. I Came Before the Water (pt. II)
  12. Post Scriptum