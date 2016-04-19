Iamthemorning confirmed for Be Prog 2016

Iamthemorning have been announced as the final band for this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Be Prog! My Friend festival.

The Barcelona event will take place on July 1 and 2 and features headline acts Steven Wilson and Opeth, along with Between The Buried And Me, Magma, The Pineapple Thief, Textures, Anneke Van Giersbergen’s The Gentle Storm, Agent Fresco, Obsidian Kingdom and Exxasens.

Russian duo Gleb Kolyadin and vocalist Marjana Semkina say: “It’s a great pleasure for us to join the amazing line up of Be Prog! My Friend this year – such a lovely surprise at the very last moment.

“It’s a great pleasure, but also a great challenge. We’ll be playing the chamber set with our string duo and some percussion – and you can’t get more different from other bands on the festival.

“So, we’ll see how the audience responds to such a huge contrast and our almost classical sound. It will be our first appearance in Spain and first big prog festival. Very exciting.”

Tickets for the event are available via the festival’s website.

Iamthemorning feature in the latest edition of Prog magazine, out now in print, online and via TeamRock+.