Iamthemorning announce studio film Ocean Sounds

Iamthemorning have announced that they’ll release a studio film titled Ocean Sounds on October 19 via Kscope.

The documentary will show the creative process behind Gleb Kolyadin and Marjana Semkina’s music and was filmed on the Norwegian island of Giske at the Ocean Sounds Studio.

The film will feature 12 tracks spanning the duo’s first three albums, with an acoustic performance of Blue Sea from their as-yet-untitled fourth album appearing exclusively on the Blu-ray release.

Semkina says: “It was the most inspiring place for us to work in, surrounded by the sea, mountains, wild flowers and gorgeous Norwegian sunsets. All of the natural splendour we don't see that often.”

To mark the announcement, Iamthemorning have released a short teaser clip featuring the track Os Lunatum, which originally appeared on their 2014 album Belighted.

Ocean Sounds' audio was mixed and mastered by the duo’s longtime collaborator Vlad Avy, while the film was produced and edited by Miles Skarin at Crystal Spotlight. The watercolour cover art was designed by Constantine Nagishkin.

Ocean Sounds will be released on 2CD/Blu-ray, 180g LP and on digital formats.

Iamthemorning - Ocean Sounds

1. Inside

2. Scotland

3. To Human Misery

4. Romance

5. 5/4

6. Touching II

7. Os Lunatum

8. Matches

9. Sleeping Pills

10. Libretto Horror

11. Chalk & Coal

12. K. O. S.

13. Blue Sea (Blu-ray only)