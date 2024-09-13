"I want to take my fans into a world like they’ve never experienced before." Hans Zimmer announces UK 2025 arena tour

German film score composer and music producer Hans Zimmer has announced arena tour dates for his The Next Level: Hans Zimmer Live tour for November and December 2025.

The dates are in Leeds, Glasgow, Dublin, London and Manchester and can be seen below along with details on how to get tickets.

"For me, every show is a new journey of discovery,” says Zimmer. “With The Next Level, I want to surprise my fans and take them into a sound world like they’ve never experienced before."

With The Next Level Zimmer promises a completely new show featuring groundbreaking electronic soundscapes and a spectacular light production that will outperform even his previous shows.

The official ticket sale starts on September 26 at 2:00 PM CET. Fans who want to secure tickets early can now register for the exclusive fan pre-sale on the official wait list here.

Nov 23: Leeds First Direct Arena

Nov 24: Glasgiw OVY Hydro

Nov 26: Dublin 3 Arena

Dec 1: London The O2

Dec 2: Manchester Co-Op Live

Get tickets.