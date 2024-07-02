"I believe we have made history in the world of progressive rock.” Renaissance announce farewell US tour...

Symphonic prog legends Renaissance have announced US dates for their ‘In Gratitude’ farewell tour for Autumn 2024.

The tour marks 54 years since the formation of the band and its 16th consecutive year of touring since its reactivation in 2009, and features the current line-up of Annie Haslam long-time musical associate Rave Tesar on piano, Mark Lambert on guitars/vocals, Geoffrey Langley on keyboards/vocals, Frank Pagano on drums, percussion/vocals, and John Galgano on bass.

“We are very proud but sad to announce our ‘In Gratitude’ farewell tour," says Haslam, now 77. "Where did the time go? Looking back over the years, I believe we have made history in the worlds of progressive and symphonic rock.

"Performing with Renaissance since 1971 has been my whole life. I still love singing these unique, surreal, dramatic and romantic songs and pairing up with some of the finest orchestras in the world. All of this was born from the music of Michael Dunford, John Tout, Terry Sullivan and Jon Camp combined with the emotional and poetic words of Betty Thatcher. Our music has filled the hearts and minds of many thousands of fans around the world.

"It started for me, with a dream from my childhood that ended in this miracle called Renaissance! Rave Tesar, is an extraordinary man and musician I have worked with in my solo band since 1989 and with Renaissance since 2009. He has also been a very big help in keeping the band 'alive'! Some very talented musicians have stepped into our band, and their devotion and hard work have added to the band’s touring longevity and personality."

You can view all the dates below.

(Image credit: Joe Shaeffer)

Oct 17: NY New York The Town Hall

Oct 18: NY Albany Lewis A. Swyer Theatre at the Egg

Oct 19: CT Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse

Oct 20: MA Boston City Winery

Oct 23: MY Rochester The Theater at Innovation Square

Oct 24: NY Homer Center for the Arts of Homer

Oct 25: NJ Newton The Newton Theatre

Oct 26: PA Lansdowne Lansdowne Theater

Oct 29: IL Edwardsville Wildey Theatre

Oct 30: IL Edwardsville Wildey Theatre

