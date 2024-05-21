How to watch the brand new Beach Boys documentary from anywhere

The Beach Boys film: Details ► Launch date: The Beach Boys documentary will be available to stream from Friday, May 24.

A new documentary charting the history of The Beach Boys is set to be broadcast from Friday, May 24.

The Disney+ Original film was directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimmy and features interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, David Marks, Al Jardine, along with clips featuring Lindsey Buckingham, Don Was and more. Check out the launch trailer below.

Disney say the documentary is “a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionised pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream - captivating fans for generations and generations to come."

They add: “The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members and other luminaries in the music business.”

Brian Wilson adds: “I’m super happy with the way the documentary turned out, they did an amazing job. It really brought me back to those days with the boys, the fun and the music. And of course those incredible harmonies.”

In addition, The Beach Boys official soundtrack will also launch on the same day featuring tracks from the film.

How to watch The Beach Boys in the UK

The Beach Boys is an exclusive film for the Disney+ Originals series and will be broadcast from Friday, April 24 on the streaming platform. If you have yet to subscribe to Disney+, there are other excellent music based film and documentaries to dive into over the summer months too, including The Beatles: Let It Be, The Beatles Get Back, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Pam & Tommy, while the history of Abbey Road Studios is explored in If These Walls Could Sing.

Add to that a galaxy full of Star Wars content, the entire Marvel universe, loads of Pixar and Disney films for all the family and more, and Disney+ is one of the top TV and film streaming services currently available.

Disney+ subscriptions start from just £4.99 per month for a full HD subscription with ads, jumping up to £7.99 for their no-ad service. For a Premium 4K UHD & HDR subscription without ads, it'll cost £10.99/month.

How to watch The Beach Boys in the US

Disney+ subscriptions start from $7.99 per month in the US, and that jumps to $13.99 for their no-ad service. US audiences can also select from a variety of bundle packages which includes Hulu and ESPN+ from $9.99/month.

Along with all the Disney+ content, US residents will have access to extra series and movies through Hulu, along with live sports and more courtesy of ESPN.

How to watch The Beach Boys film from anywhere

Watch the trailer