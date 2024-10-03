How to watch Green Day perform on this weekend’s American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special

How to watch AMA 50th Anniversary Special live Date: Sunday, October 6

Time: 5pm PT / 8pm ET /1am BST

US live streams: Paramount+ / CBS

Outside the US: Nord VPN

Green Day will play their single Dilemma from their 2024 album Saviors during this weekend’s American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special.

The two-hour show will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime on Sunday, October 6, at 8pm ET, 5pm PT, 1am GMT. It’ll also be able to watch on-demand the day after the show is broadcast through Paramount+ Essential.

It'll be a 120-minute celebration of half a century of music and feature highlights from the archives, interviews, how musical genres have evolved over the last 50 years, performances, collaborations and more

Appearing alongside Green Day will be a host of artists including Kane Brown, Stray Kids, Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and Jennifer Hudson, while Jimmy Kimmel will also be in attendance.

How to watch in the US

If you’re in the States, you’ll be able to watch the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on CBS or through Paramount+ - the home of TV classics such as Twin Peaks, music documentaries including Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too, the entire Star Trek universe and more.

How to watch anywhere

If you’re going to be outside of the US on Sunday, perhaps attending the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and want to watch Green Day do their thing at the AMA, you can watch through a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the two-hour show outside of the US. Nord VPN is our service of choice and you can get up to 73% off two-year plans, along with 3 extra months right now.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and at just $3.09 a month after that, it's excellent value.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's current favourite.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, just select 'US' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch the two-hour special.

Can I watch in the UK and Australia?

It's not clear if the AMA 50th Anniversary Special will be streamed live on Paramount+ in Australia or the UK. However, if you are a traveling outside of the US right now, don't forget that you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere.