How to get hold of the new issue of Prog Magazine

The new issue of Prog is now on sale. It's got Genesis on the cover, and includes great features with Strawbs, Ayreon, Mike Oldfield, Magma, Green Carnation, Hexvessel, Toundra and loads more...

As we're all under lockdown we've come up with this guide to help point you in the right direction so you don't miss out on your copy of Prog while Covid-19 restrictions remain in place

* Prog is on sale in the UK in shops that remain open such as supermarkets and newsagents.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can also buy single digital issues from us, from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from MyFavouriteMagazines and also Burning Shed. MFM will be holding more stock than usual during lockdown.

* Subscriptions. Please note that we are not accepting new orders on print and bundle subscriptions outside of the UK due to Covid-19 logistical issues. We hope to be able to offer this again soon. Please check for details. Single issue magazine orders are not affected by this. UK subscriptions available here.

The postal services in the UK is working, although affected by some inevitable delays.