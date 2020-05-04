House Of Vans to stream Metallica's blistering 2016 London show

House Of Vans have announced plans to stream Metallica's performance at their intimate London venue, where the band celebrated the release of Hardwired... To Self-Destruct in 2016.

The stream will be hosted on the House Of Vans site at 8pm EDT on May 4/1am BST on May 5. The performance will then be available to watch at the same location for a week following the premiere.

Originally filmed on November 18, 2016, the band headed to the 600-capacity venue to mark the launch of Hardwired... with a 15-song set mixing classic Metallica tracks and cover versions, with three songs taken from the new album.

Opening with their cover of Budgie’s Breadfan, the band tore through a setlist that spanned their 30-plus year career, from Kill ’Em All classic The Four Horsemen right up to new songs Atlas, Rise!, Moth Into Flame and Hardwired – meaning there'll be something in there for any and all Metallica fans.

The show also marked Kirk Hammett’s 54th birthday, which explains why – spoiler alert – the guitarist finds himself plastered with birthday cake during final song Seek And Destroy.

Check out the full setlist below.